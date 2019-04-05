Lucifer box office collection day 8: Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi-starrer set to become one of the biggest Malayalam hits

Published: April 5, 2019

Ramesh Bala, trade analyst stated that Lucifer is the fastest Malayalam film to earn more than Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend. Since its release, the film has been dominating the Kerala box office as well.

Lucifer box office day 8: Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film, Lucifer continues to garner more money at the box office! The film now, is already on its way to become one of the biggest Malayalam hits worldwide, according to a report by the Indian Express. Ramesh Bala, trade analyst stated that Lucifer is the fastest Malayalam film to earn more than Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend. Since its release, the film has been dominating the Kerala box office and has grossed over Rs 40 crore in the state alone. Lucifer has also earned over Rs 88 crore across the world and is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore club.

According to trade analyst Kaushik LM, Lucifer has joined the list of the top five Malayalam films worldwide already. He shared on the microblogging site Twitter that the film has stormed into top 5 Malayalam worldwide grossers list and will soon become all time at number 2. The film also marks actor Prithivraj’s directorial debut. It consists of an ensemble cast that includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sai Kumar, Kalabhavan Shajon and Fazil among others.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist in the film. The movie is produced by Indian film producer, distributer and actor Antony Perumbavoor and is created under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Although the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it is yet to go slow at the box office. Shubhra Gupta, Indian Express critic gave the film Lucifer 2.5 stars. In her review, she stated that Lucifer proves that Prithviraj has a flair for direction, and the ability to elevate the drama, and keep things going at a steady pace. She also suggested to lop off some running time, tamp down the ear-shattering background music and give the women who can do, not just to do as they are told.

