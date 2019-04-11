Lucifer box office collection Day 14: Mohanlal-starrer still going strong after a thunderous beginning!

Lucifer is continuing to perform extremely well at the box office after a thunderous start (IE)

Lucifer box office collection Day 14: Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film Lucifer is continuing to perform extremely well at the box office. After a thunderous start post its release, the film has maintained its momentum as the audience and fans of the stars, continue to show their love towards the film. A few days ago, star Mohanlal had tweeted that in just eight days, Lucifer has marked its territory in the coveted Rs 100 crores club which is truly humbling. With the results of this unwavering love and support, the Malayalam Film Industry is now being launched into uncharted territories. The film has made Rs 100 crores at the box office worldwide and the numbers are still being counted as the screenings continue.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also tweeted earlier that Lucifer has emerged as a trendsetter for the Malayalam films internationally. Earlier the Malayalam films would record big numbers in certain markets, namely UAE-GCC in particular, but the film is doing exceptional business everywhere, despite other language films posing a tough competition. He also shared the box office figures on twitter, listing the numbers made in various other countries across the globe.

See Tweet:

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and explained that Lucifer proves that Prithviraj has a flair and knack for direction, and the ability to increase the drama quotient in order to keep things moving briskly. She also stated that women should be given roles which they can do and not just what they are told to. The film Lucifer marks the directorial debut of the Malayalam actor Prithviraj. Alongside Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the film also stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi among others in the pivotal roles.