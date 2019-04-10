Lucifer box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer is invincible; minting money worldwide!

So far, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office (IE)

Lucifer box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Lucifer, is raking in big at the box office! The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial venture is winning hearts not just in Kerala and other regional parts of the country, but has also been performing incredibly well internationally. So far, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, according to a report by The Indian Express. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted that the Malayalam film Lucifer is doing excellent business overseas. In his tweet, he listed the box office figures and how the film has performed in several countries worldwide.

See Tweet:



Talking about the film’s global success, Taran Adarsh had further shared that Lucifer is doing fantastic business in the international market and that UAE + GCC leads with the smashing business, while North America [USA + Canada], UK, Australia and New Zealand have also scored impressive numbers. Mohanlal took to Twitter to thank the fans for their constant support and love. He wrote that in just eight days, Lucifer is in the coveted 100 crores club and that it is truly humbling. He added that as a result of the relentless support, the Malayalam film industry is being launched into the uncharted territories. Lucifer has also been lauded for its camera work and for giving one of the best performances by superstar Mohanlal in recent times.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film 2.5 stars in her review. A part of her review read that it is no surprise that Lucifer is a fanboy tribute to the eternal superstar Mohanlal. The film is embellished with swelling background music and the reverential slo-mo takes. The most interesting thing about the film was its attempt to broad-base its appeal through casting choices, to make it a pan-Indian movie. Actor Vivek Oberoi has a large role and there is an item number in Hindi, a long action sequence of the film is set in Mumbai, and even Shakti Kapoor comes in a blink-and-miss cameo. The political drama film marks the directorial debut of Malayalam star Prithviraj. Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the movie also features Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier as well as Vivek Oberoi among others in the pivotal roles.