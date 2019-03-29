Lucifer Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal’s movie opens to packed houses in Kerala, scripts record opening in the US

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 3:51 PM

With 'Lucifer', fans can look forward to seeing an array of popular actors in 'Lucifer' including Prithviraj himself. Eminent filmmaker Fazil appears in a memorable cameo role, so does Indrajith Sukumaran, among others.

One of the biggest Malayalam movie releases in Kerala, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much awaited directorial debut ‘Lucifer’ starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi and Tovino is rocking at the box office on Day 1. Spanning 400 screens in Kerala alone and more than 3000 screens worldwide, the much-awaited Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has garnered nearly 100 per cent occupancy in Kerala cinema theatres, according to several film trade analysts. Given the film’s impressive star cast and being the directorial debut of one of Malayalam cinema’s most popular heroes, this political thriller is the talk of the box office in Kerala and according to trade analysts, the cash registers can just keep ringing the way it should with a blockbuster movie hit. While the filmmakers have not released the official Day 1 collection figures, trade pundits on Twitter are reporting that the film has collected over fifteen lakh rupees spanning 41 shows from Kerala theatre. More importantly, Prithiviraj’s directorial debut has scripted an all-time opening record in the US, with a gross $43,075 (₹29.8 Lakhs).

For avid fans of Mohanlal, the movie can be an additional visual treat to watch as it brings him on screen for the first time ever with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Twitter timeline is filled with the images of his directorial debut, as others from the film industry conveyed their best wishes to him. On the day of the film’s release, an emotional tweet from Prithviraj read, “This is for you Achan, I know you are watching.” The tweet reads like a dedication to the memory of his father, veteran actor Sukumaran.

Superstar Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salman took to Twitter to wish Prithviraj Sukumaran on Lucifer’s success, to which the latter responded on the microblogging platform.

With ‘Lucifer’, fans can look forward to seeing an array of popular actors in ‘Lucifer’ including Prithviraj himself. Eminent filmmaker Fazil appears in a memorable cameo role, so does Indrajith Sukumaran, among others.

So far, trade analysts are giving the film a ‘thumbs up’ sign at the box office. Let’s wait and watch!

