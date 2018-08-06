Loveratri trailer released: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law all set to make debut in Bollywood

Loveratri is a Salman Khan production. (Salman Khan/Twitter)

Salman Khan studio production Loveratri trailer was released on Monday. The film stars Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma who is all set to make his debut into Bollywood with the upcoming film. The makers of the film have cast debutant Warina Hussain opposite Aayush in Loveratri. The trailer was released at a launch event in Mumbai while other cities witnessed the same virtually via Facebook live.

The trailer has a colourful and vibrant appeal with festive vibes of Gujarat during the Navratri season. The film’s trailer presented an unsullied take on love as the debutante’s sizzle on-screen with their fresh chemistry. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood tweeted on his official Twitter account: “Kuch hi ghanton mein.. shuru hone wala hai Kya ? #Loveratri ! Kyu ? bcoz #LoveTakesOver! Kaise ? #LoveratriTrailer ke saath! So be there.”

Aayush, in an interview with IANS, revealed that he trained with Khan for four years, and he was very particular in saying, ‘Listen, I can give you a debut, but after that when you go in front of the camera, it’s your job to act and perform… I can’t do that for you’.

The trailer was launched in attendance of the Khan family. Aayush’s wife Arpita Khan Sharma, along with their son Ahil were also present at the event.

A bright yellow scooter with a sidecar was placed on stage for the lead pair to resonate the vibrancy of Navratri feels from the film, according to Mumbai Mirror reprot. Aayush even carried a pair of dandiya sticks with him on stage. The onscreen couple even grooved to a peppy Navratri number from the film for the media.