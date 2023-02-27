Lost Review: 5 reasons why you should not miss watching this Yami Gautam film

Thrillers have become one of the most popular genres in shows and movies. Who doesn’t love the thrilling suspense, the terrifying anticipation of what will happen next, and the amazing sense of a twist you didn’t see coming? Without any real risk to one’s personal safety, entering the minds of morally dubious or outright malevolent characters is an exciting journey! Right?

So, here is your chance to enjoy LOST, an investigative crime thriller starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in key roles that will surely keep you at the edge of your seat throughout the film.

Here are the 5 other reasons that will entice you to watch LOST:

Yami will be seen as a young crime journalist, carrying a very powerful character flawlessly, in a relentless search for the truth. The critics and fans have loved her in the character of Vidhi Sahani.

The movie throws up some surprises and developments from the beginning that give off a confident vibe like it has a lot more tricks up its sleeve. Twists and turns will keep you interested the entire time!

The plot and screenplay keep you engaged and, of course, on the edge of your seat. The length of the movie is critical because thrillers frequently suffer from the risk of being stretched out a little too soon & LOST is just the right fit for this.

Pankaj Kapur is a delight to watch. His character as a grandfather and his bond with Yami is so affable and warm. But he is fiercely protective of his granddaughter which is amazing to see.

The film is inspired by true events and based in the picturesque locations of Kolkata. This film also represents a higher quest, and search for lost values of empathy and integrity.

Watch this investigative thriller LOST exclusively on ZEE5!