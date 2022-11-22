Looking for something inspiring? Here are celebrity-led documentaries that must be on your watch list

On days when many of us feel gloomy and blue, we often turn to watch something inspiring to lift our spirits. While varied documentaries are available, something about celebrity-led documentaries is incredibly enthralling. Maybe it’s the intimate nature of behind-the-scenes footage, or perhaps it’s the narratives that force you to recognize how relatable celebrities can be. We bring you a fascinating documentary, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, a journey about the actor rewriting the rulebook of living better for longer. Along with this new documentary, here’s a look at some more insightful ones.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Chris is on a mission to live better for longer. With the help of top scientists, he takes on six epic challenges to test mind and body to the max.

Save our squad with David Beckham

David Beckham comes home to help a team playing in the league where it began for him as a boy.

Tiger

Tiger is a two-part documentary offering a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is back to discover the surprising secrets, passionate people, and mind-blowing science behind a whole new host of topics.

Shaq (November 24)

Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

Take some time out to watch these unscripted, inspiring titles on streaming platforms.