Lock Upp’s drama-filled first episode aired: Payal Rohatgi accuses Kangana Ranaut of piggybacking on Alia Bhatt’s name

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s new series Lock Upp is now airing and the first episode has been full of drama around comedian Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde and Swami Chakrapani. The highlight, however, was the tiff that broke out between Payal Rohatgi and Kangana Ranaut during the episode. The show’s format is that the contestants are put behind bars and have to face the accusations from the public. Select media also gets to grill them during the show. Kangana is the host of the show, while Payal joined as a contestant. According to a report in IE, Payal was brought on the show, streamed on OTT platform ALTBalaji, because she had been accused of rising to fame by piggybacking on different controversies.

Rohatgi then proceeded to defend herself by saying that she wanted what was best for her nation, when a journalist asked her why she joined the show when in the past, she had spoken out against the platform itself. Payal then replied that people continued to evolve and that sometimes included contradicting their earlier views. She also referred to past differences between Ekta and Kangana, and mentioned how they had now come together to work and were on good terms. After being dragged into the answer, Kangana said that Payal should not piggyback on the host, and should instead talk about her own experiences.

In an attempt to make peace with Kangana, Payal said that she only mentioned the Queen actor because she was in front of her. The latter, however, continued to say that Payal used others to get attention. To this, Payal responded by asking Kangana why she used others’ names then, adding that she could also say that Kangana was piggybacking on Alia Bhatt’s name and her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi to get attention.

Kangana retaliated by saying that she believed in making her own controversies and only shared her personal opinions. She further stated that Payal’s defence proved the allegations that she was a parasite and did not have any relevant personal opinion to share.

Notably, over the past few weeks, Kangana has been taking veiled digs at Alia Bhatt and her new release Gangubai Kathiawadi, talking about everything from movie mafia to Alia Bhatt’s acting and her British passport.