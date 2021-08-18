Live studio audience to return to Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, The Kapil Sharma Show

On the set, strict protocols of social distancing will be implemented

Two of India’s most popular shows — Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati will welcome back audiences to studios for the new season following an extended period of absence following the outbreak of Covid-19, IE Online reported. The comedy show will go live this weekend, while Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13 will be launched next week.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in India in the early part of 2020 and the nationwide lockdown had led to shows being put on hold. While the lifting of lockdown curbs marked a return for the actors and stars to studios, the live audience was missing as most makers chose to work in bubbles to maintain strict protocol and ensure that there was no virus outbreak.

A source told IE Online that the makers believed a live audience brought a different energy. The interactive format of The Kapil Sharma Show required an audience to add fun, while a studio crowd brought positive energy to KBC. The show also involved the studio audience for ‘audience poll’ lifeline.

However, the makers will allow only fully vaccinated people on the set. On the set, strict protocols of social distancing will be implemented. Both teams had shot a few episodes and were excited for the audience’s return.

The Kapil Sharma Show will return with the stars of Bhuj: The Pride of India and BellBottom. IE Online reported that Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti all make a comeback, while the show has roped in comedians Gaurav Gera and Sudesh Lehri. The show will air on Sony TV at 9:30 pm on Saturday-Sunday.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see Amitabh Bachchan test the knowledge of a young Jharkhand scientist, a policewoman, a healthcare worker, and a homemaker. The show will air on weeknights at 9 pm.