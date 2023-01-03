Lionsgate and PVR Pictures come together to bring the biggest-ever theatrical slate for 2023 in India

After announcing its biggest theatrical slate for 2023, Hollywood studio Lionsgate has partnered with PVR Pictures for a mega roll-out of blockbuster content in India. This partnership will bring movie-goers an exceptional cinematic experience with a strong line-up of titles, including Plane, John Wick: Chapter 4, and many more.

Starting with a power-packed blockbuster Plane starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, this will be the first feature to hit the screens under this partnership in January 2023. That’s just the beginning, the 2023 slate includes critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4, Director Francis Lawrence’s The Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes, White Bird: A Wonder Story featuring Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren, comedy-drama About My Father, action- thriller Bricklayer among others.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rohit Jain, Lionsgate India Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Asia, said, “We are delighted to partner with PVR Pictures for all our theatrical releases in 2023. With movie aficionados returning to theatres, and the growing popularity of Hollywood films in India – we believe this collaboration will offer the best viewing experience of quality blockbuster content to all. With billion-dollar franchise titles and critically acclaimed cinema that will hit the screen this year – we are certain this is the biggest year for Lionsgate in India from a theatrical standpoint, and we are looking forward to it.”

Speaking on the association, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Rohit and his team. At a time when our industry has faced its biggest crisis, we are excited to partner with one of the greatest film corporations in the world! The creative excellence, diversity, and quality of films that Lionsgate has presented to the global entertainment industry are invaluable. As India’s leading theatrical distribution company, we are committed to elevating the cinema experience’s gold standards for movie enthusiasts. We are certain that Lionsgate’s 2023 film slate will be an absolute treat for the Indian audiences to watch.”