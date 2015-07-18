Lily Allen hires personal trainer for her face

Singer-actress Lily Allen has hired an 80 pound-an-hour personal trainer for her face.

The 30-year-old Lily Allen has been training at a specialist gym where clients are put through punishing regimes that act like a “natural Botox” to fight off ageing.

Lily Allen posted a photograph of herself at the Face Gym in central London alongside the caption, “Putting in the hours @face_gym #tiring (sic).”

Customers are offered half-hour 40 pound treatments which include a warm-up, cardio, advanced training and a cool down.

They can also seek help for specific problem areas including the scalp, brows, cheeks and jaw.

The “Hard Out Here” singer has signed up for the training sessions two months after celebrating her 30th birthday in May.

Meanwhile, Lily Allen was reportedly treated by paramedics after collapsing at Glastonbury last month and was spotted smoking a suspicious looking cigarette at London’s Wireless Festival just days later.