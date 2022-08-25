Liger Twitter review: Netizens call Vijay Deverakonda’s film a ‘good mass commercial entertainer’

The much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s pan-Indian film Liger has hit the theatres today. The film created a huge buzz ever since its inception and as per reports, it has managed to get a good opening at the box office. The official digits are yet not in. Many netizens took to social media to share their views after watching the movie. Fans have gone at length to praise Vijay and Ramya’s performances.

Backed by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the Telugu and Tamil versions of Liger were released on August 25. The Hindi version releases in theatres on Friday. The film is an emotional ride as Vijay’s character faces numerous challenges in his quest to win an MMA championship and represent India.

A Twitter user who found the film ‘excellent’ wrote, “One word review:- Excellent.. One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie. #MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.”

Another thinks the first half was good, but the second needed more to declare the film a blockbuster. “#Liger First Half Review: Decent First Half with very Good BGM.. Ramya Krishna Characterisation.. #VijayDeverakonda Fights & Looks .. Love track is not much effective.. Lot Depends on 2nd Half to score a Big Hit. #WaatLagaDenge #LigerHuntBegins.”

A Twitterati called the film a mass entertainer, adding the film could have been more engaging. “#Liger A Good Mass Commercial Entertainer.. The 1st half is somewhat slow and could’ve been better but is pretty engaging.. Feast for masses. General audience will like it too.. Rating: 3.25/5,” the tweet reads.

#Liger A Good Mass Commercial Entertainer👍



The 1st half is somewhat slow and could’ve been better but is pretty engaging.

Feast for masses. General audience will like it too



Rating: 3.25/5 — Laughter (@RylBengalTiger) August 24, 2022

One word review:- Excellent



One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie.#MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.#Liger #LigerReview pic.twitter.com/fNzJaH728X — 𝙰𝚑𝚊𝚍 (@catzproud) August 25, 2022

#Liger First Half Review:



Decent First Half with very Good BGM 👍

Ramya Krishna Characterisation 🔥#VijayDeverakonda Fights & Looks🔥

Love track is not much effective 👎



Lot Depends on 2nd Half to score a Big Hit.#WaatLagaDenge #LigerHuntBegins — Thyview (@Thyveiw) August 24, 2022

Same like #Pushpa & #SarkaaruVaariPaata #Liger starts with negative ends up with Blockbuster



Mark my tweet it’s blockbuster

Fake acc fake reviews will not effect liger #ligerreview #BlockBusterLiger — VB (@Mr_ViolentBoy) August 25, 2022

#Liger A Good Mass Commercial Entertainer👍



The 1st half is somewhat slow and could’ve been better but is pretty engaging.

Feast for masses. General audience will like it too



Rating: 3.25/5 — Laughter (@RylBengalTiger) August 24, 2022

#Liger Review:



The mother – son scenes have been extracted well 👌#RamyaKrishnan & #VijayDeverakonda are the best choices 😇#PuriJagannadh proves why he is the best for hero characterisation 🤩



BGM 🥳



If 2nd half is atleast decent, it's a blockbuster 🔥#LigerReview — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 24, 2022

In a recent interview, Vijay said that he was not scared about the film’s fate. News agency ANI quoted Vijay as saying, “With Liger we expected a bit of drama…but we’ll fight. We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!”