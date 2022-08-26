Liger, Chintaa Mani , Holy Cow, Criminal Justice: Films and shows releasing this weekend

August is ending, but on a high note, as this weekend brings with it some blockbuster releases on OTT as well as theatres. Having created quite a buzz in recent times, the line-up includes much-anticipated theatrical releases to a few gems on OTTs, thereby suggesting that there is something for everybody. To make things easier for you, here is a list of top films and shows releasing this weekend, that will make it easier for you to choose and make a priority list, as none of them can be missed. You need to prioritize this weekend, and club going out with friends or family with a film or meeting them at home for a binge-watch session. The choice is yours.

Liger

The grand action film has already created quite a buzz, especially after South Indian films doing so well in recent times. It is releasing at a theatre near you on 25th August 2022, in Hindi and Telugu. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, it is the story of an MMA fighter who trains hard to reach his ultimate goal. On his way, Liger crosses the love of his life, but focuses on his goal, of being a sports icon in martial arts. But will the star-crossed lovers ever meet? And will Liger reach his goal? Buy a ticket and find out.

Chintaa Mani

The makers of quirky Chaipatti and thriller Detective Boomrah are now back with Chintaa Mani, the latest of their signature quintessential transcendent concepts. Chintaa Mani takes you on an ‘outwordly’ experience as three friends come across a Mani (a precious stone) that has the power to foretell the future. Initially they think that now they can win the world, but not everything goes as per their plan. Directed by Puneet Sharma and written by storyteller-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai, the cast of Chintaa Mani includes, Sudhanshu, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Akhlaq Ahmad Azad. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27, Saturday.

Criminal Justice season 3

With the last 2 seasons being super hit, the third season has already created excitement mainly due to the trailer. All set to release on 26th August on Disney+Hotstar, it boasts of a stellar star cast. In this season, Pankaj Tripathi’s character comes across a twisted case where Aditya Sharma is falsely accused of murdering Sanaya Rath. While the lawyer goes all out to ensure that he finds the clues, something does not add up. How he figures out the case is unveiled in the 10 episodes series, which can be easily binge-watched during the weekend.

Delhi Crime Season 2

Delhi Crime season 2 which is releasing this Friday, August 26 on Netflix is a sequel to the award-winning first season. It has high expectations to live up to. Shefali Shah’s character is promoted as a DCP and this time they are trying to solve the crimes committed by the kachchabaniyan gang, which targets only the senior citizens, who are more vulnerable. Will the team be able to solve the case successfully, as they did with the Nirbhaya case in the last season? Binge-watch it to destress after the long workweek.

Holy Cow

This film starring Sanjay Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is releasing on August 26 at a theatre near you. A comical as well as a satirical comment on the times we live in, it is the story of Salim whose cow- Rukhsar goes missing. As he starts searching for it, he eventually ends up complaining about it at the local police station where he realizes that everybody suspects him to be a cow murderer. How will he salvage this situation? Find out with a friend or family member while enjoying this political comedy.