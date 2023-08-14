Let’s take time to educate ourselves about the sacrifice and contributions that our freedom fighters, soldiers, and other people made so that we could have the democratic nation that we do today as we commemorate our nation’s 77th anniversary of independence as we celebrate it this year. Art has always been an expression of revolution. So as the ‘tricolour’ ripples through the streets of the nation, remember the sacrifices made by the greatest men and women through these movies:

Border

Unquestionably, Border is the greatest military movie ever produced by Bollywood. The 1971 Indo-Pak War battle at Longewala, which took place in Rajasthan, is shown in the film as real-life events starring Sunny Deol.

Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s life was chronicled in Ben Kingsley’s “Gandhi.” The film also discussed his trip from South Africa to India and his part in securing India’s independence.

Lakshya

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama Lakshya has Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan in the key roles. Lieutenant Karan Shergill, who is portrayed by Hrithik, leads his unit to victory over the Pakistani soldiers.

Rand De Basanti

Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, and Alice Patten play the principal characters in this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film. The story revolves around a British documentarian who is adamant about making a movie about Indian freedom fighters. She solicits the acting services of five young men for her movie. The documentary illustrates the similarities between the actors and the freedom fighters they were portraying when they were on set and as a result of real-life occurrences.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, a 2002 Bollywood biography directed by Rajkumar Santoshi starred starring Ajay Devgan, Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, and Amrita Rao. The film, which pays close respect to historical accuracy, centres on Bhagat Singh’s biography and how he came to disagree with Gandhi’s ahimsa doctrine. Bhagat Singh joined the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association under Chandra Shekhar Azad’s leadership after being inspired by the Soviet Russian Communist movement.

The film also chronicles the exploits of his fellow activists Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Batukeshwar Dutta, and Jatindra Nath Das, including how they assassinated John Saunders, detonated bombs in the British Legislative Assembly, and went on a 65-day hunger strike that resulted in Jatin Das’s passing.

Raazi

While Independence Day films predominate on our televisions today, the struggle for independence never ends. Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka served as the inspiration for the Indian spy thrillers. The story of the film, which stars Alia Bhatt, is on a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani official in order to get crucial information about national security at a time when India and Pakistan were on the verge of war in 1971.

Uri

Watch Uri: The Surgical Strike, a movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, which recounts one of India’s most bloody military operations. The Indian Army’s Major Vihaan Singh Shergill and his crew conducted a clandestine operation against a gang of militants in 2016 after they attacked the army installation in Uri, Kashmir. The objective was to exact revenge on the terrorist cell that had murdered other army personnel at their base. The movie is fantastic to see because it has so many exciting action scenes and edge-of-your-seat situations.

Chak De India

What better way to feel like a proud Indian than to watch a film that uses hockey to highlight the variety of the nation? No matter how many times you see this Shah Rukh Khan film, which is based on real events, it will always hold a special place in your heart.