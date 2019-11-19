Leonardo DiCaprio raises concern over Delhi’s air pollution crisis, shares post on Instagram

In 1998, the Oscar winner established a non-profit organization for the promotion of environmental awareness called the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, an environmental advocate showed concern for Delhi’s ongoing air pollution crisis. The 45-year-old actor shared Extinction Rebellion’s post on Instagram. Extinction Rebellion is a climate movement group working across the globe. The Insta post shows in detail the protests by Extinction Rebellion India group, FridaysForFuture India, LetMeBreathe for the current situation of deteriorating air quality in the national capital region.

The post said that over 1,500 citizens gathered at Delhi’s India Gate to set a demand for immediate action against the city’s hazardous pollution levels. According to the World Health Organization, air pollution is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth largest killer in India.

As per the post, people from all ages joined the protest in big numbers which led to a call of direct action for citizens of India. They further elaborated that protesters will keep applying pressure as regardless of many promises, Delhi’s air quality has still not reached safety levels. The activists will only stop once Delhi’s air quality reaches safety level.

Delhi’s air quality has been around severe category for the past few weeks. The city has been covered in a pollution filled haze ever since Diwali in November. Stubble burning in areas of Punjab and Haryana along with a rise in temperatures caused by climate change are to blame. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the city a gas chamber.

DiCaprio has previously voiced his concerns over environmental issues in India. He shared similar posts in June about Tamil Nadu’s severe water crisis as well the trash hill measuring 65 metres in Ghazipur, Delhi.

In 1998, the Oscar winner established a non-profit organization for the promotion of environmental awareness called the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. He had visited India, for the shoot of his documentary on climate change called, Before the Flood.