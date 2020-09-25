Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam dies after fighting COVID-19

SPB, who captivated millions of hearts by his supreme singing talent for over five decades, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo: IE)
Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday at a hospital here where he was treated for COVID-19 since last month, his family said.
The 74-year old veteran singer, popularly known as SPB, breathed his last at around 1.04 pm, his son and filmmakerS P Charan told reporters here.
SPB, who captivated millions of hearts by his supreme singing talent for over five decades, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.
He was put on ventilator and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support after his condition deteriorated.
