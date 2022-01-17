  • MORE MARKET STATS

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passes away

He would have been 84 next month. Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples.

Written by PTI
birju maharaj
The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. (Photo source: IE)

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month. Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing ‘antakshari’ after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.

The Kathak exponent, one of India’s best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.“We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him,” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.