Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85

In another high profile casualty caused by Covid-19 complications, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at a Kolkata private hospital on Sunday. Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 last month after he had tested positive for the infection. Despite testing negative for the disease later on, the complications set off by the deadly disease led to multiple problems and led him to critical condition before succumbing the disease today, the Indian Express reported.

A statement released by the hospital where Chatterjee had been admitted for over a month said that the actor died at 12:15 PM today. Chatterjee had a long association with one of India’s legendary directors Satyajit Ray with whom he worked first as Apu in his film Apur’s Sansar. Boosted by the success of the film, the director-actor duo went on to work in several other legendary films of the century ranging from Charulata, Sonar Kella to Ghare Baire, Ganashatru and Shakha Proshakha. In addition to having worked with arguably India’s most internationally known director Ray, the actor also worked with some of the other famed directors of his time including Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha among others.

The other critically acclaimed Bengali films in which the actor played major roles of his career are Wheelchair, Atanka, Teen Bhubaner Parey, Aparachita, Koni, Saat Pake Bandha, Akash Kusum, Aatanko, and Jhinder Bandi. The long stint in acting and several critically acclaimed roled played by the actor also led him to get awarded with the biggest honour of the film industry Dada Saheb Phalke Award at the 59th National Film Awards. He was also awarded with the third highest civilian honour of the country Padma Bhushan in the year 2004 and Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1998.