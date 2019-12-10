Legendary actor Dilip Kumar wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her return after health scare

The veteran singer was discharged on Sunday after 28 days and shared a health update with her fans on Twitter.

Bollywood’s legendary actor Dilip Kumar was “overjoyed” that Lata Mangeshkar was on the road to recovery. Singer Lata Mangeshkar, known as India’s nightingale, was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. After staying in the hospital for a couple of days, she has returned home and is said to be in a stable condition.

Ever since the news of her hospital admission came up, fake rumours were also circulated on popular social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. Her official spokesperson had refuted them.

The singer is famous for her melodious voice. She was honoured with India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2001. Born on September 28, 1929, she is also the recipient of France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour as well as the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

The veteran actor had tweeted, “Overjoyed to hear the good news that my ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata,”. Kumar also shared a picture of the two with wife Saira Banu.

Her fans have been desperately praying for her good health. A twitter user wrote, If music is religion, Lata Mangeshkar is a god. Whenever I pass by from her house, I take a deep long breath. We’re fortunate to breathe the same air as her. Get well soon Lata ji #Latamangeshkar #Prayers.

It seems the prayers of her fans have been heard.