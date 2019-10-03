Laxmmi Bomb first look: Akshay Kumar in red sari is winning the internet

Laxmmi bomb is a horror-comedy film with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead role.

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has shared a picture of himself and has appeared in a totally new awe-inspiring avatar. The Khiladi seems to have played very differently this time. Akshay Kumar who is among one of the top actors of Bollywood, on Thursday, October 3, shared the first look of his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb on his official social media accounts. The picture shared by Akshay Kumar showcases him in a red sari and a red bindi which is quite big in size. Laxmmi bomb is a horror-comedy film with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar, while sharing the first look of Laxmmi Bomb on his social media accounts wrote; “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi, a character that I am both excited and nervous about at the same time. But, then life begins at the end of our comfort zone. isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.”

READ | War movie review: ‘With high octane action Hrithik Roshan’s perfect Bollywood role is a must-watch’

Film trade analyst and critic, Sumit Kadel while commenting about the first look of Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb said, “OMG this is a surreal look. Akshay Kumar in #LaxmiBomb.”

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

Laxmmi Bomb, the upcoming film of Akshay Kumar which is set to release on May 22, 2020, is the Hindi remake of Kanchana, a Tamil hit movie. The film is being directed by Raghava Lawrence who has also helmed the original version.

The plot of Laxmmi Bomb revolves around a man who has a fear of all supernatural things. But in an interesting set of event, he confronts his fear as a transgender spirit ‘Laxmmi’ possess him.