Late Whitney Houston’s will to decide the flow of her money

Whitney Houston left a bag full of money for her daughter when she died but Bobbi Kristina’s tragic death is now hyping the question on the successor of the money, well Houston’s will has the answer.

The 22-year-old TV personality was set to inherit 20 million dollars when the 48-year-old singer died, and was given 1/10 of Houston’s estate when she turned 21, with 1/6 of the balance remaining which she would get after turning 25, reported TMZ.com.

Houston’s will provided that if her daughter dies before reaching 25, all the money would go to the people she designated namely, her mother Cissy and brothers Michael and Gary.

The will makes it clear that Kristina had no right to distribute her mother’s money.

Also, Houston’s former husband and Bobbi’s father Bobby Brown, who previously had a cut in the will, wouldn’t be getting a penny now as he does not meet the qualifier of being the singer’s husband.