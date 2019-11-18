Lata Mangeshkar’s health is improving, don’t believe rumours says singer’s niece

Since the news of her hospital admission came up, fake rumours of her death as the news was circulated on popular social media platforms like Whatsapp and Instagram.

Lata Mangeshkar known as India’s nightingale was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. After staying in the hospital for a couple of days, she has returned home and is said to be in a stable condition.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Nayanthara: A look at the solo outings of the lady superstar of the south

The singer is famous for her melodious voice. She was honoured with India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2001. Born on September 28, 1929, she is also the recipient of France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour as well as the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Urging her fans to ignore all fake reports, her niece Rachna reported that she is doing fine at the moment. Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises also tweeted that a group of doctors from Cleveland USA visited the singer. He further said that he was happy to report that her health was steadily improving.

Since the news of her hospital admission came up, fake rumours of her death as the news was circulated on popular social media platforms like Whatsapp and Instagram. Her official spokesperson has refuted them and declared that Lata didi is doing well today.

Her niece Rachna further elaborated on the condition of the veteran singer before her discharge. She said that they had admitted Lata ji to keep her comfortable and she is better than last night. In a matter of 3-4 days, she will be absolutely fine. Her condition is stable while she is on the path of recovery.

Her fans have been desperately praying for her good health. A twitter user wrote, If music is religion, Lata Mangeshkar is a god. Whenever I pass by from her house, I take a deep long breath. We’re fortunate to breathe the same air as her. Get well soon Lata ji #Latamangeshkar #Prayers.

It seems the prayers of her fans have been heard.