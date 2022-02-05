Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates again, on life support at Mumbai’s Breach Candy ICU

Not just Hindi, Lata Mangeshkar has sung in Bangla, Marathi and several other languages. Her hits from the Golden Era of Bollywood are famous among Hindi film lovers across the world.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is critical, latest update from doctors at Mumbai’s prominent Breach Candy said on Saturday. A tweet by news agency ANI quoted Dr Pratit Samdani saying that the veteran singer has been put on ventilator. The 92-year-old is being closely monitored by a team of doctors and she continues to be in the ICU. Mangeshkar had contracted the coronavirus last month and doctors had said that she had recovered from Covid-19 complications on January 30.

The ‘Nightingale of India’, who last sang her full album in 2004, has been the epitome, the ultimate benchmark, the gold standard of good singing in the country. Not just Hindi, Lata Mangeshkar has sung in Bangla, Marathi and several other languages. Her hits from the Golden Era of Bollywood are famous among Hindi film lovers across the world. From singing lilting melodies in ‘Bandini’, Mughal-E-Azam, Pakeezah to giving India its own go-to patriotic number in ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’, Lata Mangeshkar’s voice has been the mainstay for every reason, every season and every generation. Starting her singing career to support her family after her father’s death in 1942, Lata Mangeshkar’s first filmy hit came from movie ‘Mahal’. The song was haunting melody – ‘Aayega ane wala’.