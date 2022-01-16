  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lata Mangeshkar’s condition improving: Maha health minister

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

Written by PTI
After discussing with her family members, the Breach Candy Hospital can update about the health of the veteran singer, Tope said. (File image)
The health condition of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who remains admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, is improving, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Sunday.

“Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health,” Tope told reporters in Jalna.

After discussing with her family members, the Breach Candy Hospital can update about the health of the veteran singer, Tope said.

Earlier in the day, associate professor, Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI that Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU and is under treatment.

Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer is doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

