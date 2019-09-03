Lata Mangeshkar’s advice to Ranu Mandol: Be original, don’t imitate!

Himesh Reshammiya recently shared a video of recording the ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ song with Ranu Mandol.

Viral singing sensation Ranu Mandol, who is also known as “Lata of Rangahat”, has got some valuable advice from Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar herself. Ranu Mandol became famous after her video, in which she was singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” at the Ranaghat railway station, went viral on social media. Bollywood singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya spotted her talent and offered Ranu Mandol a song in his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer. While Ranu Mandol’s videos are going viral one after another, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar had some wise words for her. Talking to news agency IANS, Lata Mangeshkar said, “Agar mera naam aur kaam se kisika bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If someone is benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).”

Lata Mangeshkar went on to add that for all budding singers, it is not good to imitate someone as it is not a reliable and lasting companion for success. “By singing my songs iconic singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi, Mukesh or Asha Bhosle, aspiring singers can get short-term fame. But it won’t last long,” she said.

“Be original. Sing the evergreen classic songs by us, if you want to, but after a point singers must seek and find their own song,” she added.

Also Read | Himesh Reshammiya records new song with viral singing sensation Ranu Mandol

In her 50s, Ranu Mandol from West Bengal also made an appearance in a singing reality TV show called Superstar Singer where she was praised by participants and judges. After Himesh Reshammiya offered her chance to sing for his film, she has recorded three songs, “Teri Meri Kahani”, “Aashiqui Mein Teri” and “Aadat” with him.