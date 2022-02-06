Lata Mangeshkar the ‘Nightingale of India’: Interesting lesser-known facts about the legendary singer

Lata Mangeshkar was one the finest Indian playback singers who sang many solos and impeccable duets with singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh, along with other prominent singers, producing Indian cinemas most memorable songs.

Lata Mangeshkar, Bharat Ratna recipient, passed away aged 92, on Sunday in Mumbai. The legendary singer, also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ has left behind the legacy of her treasured songs that she sang across her career over the last 70 years. Lata Mangeshkar was one the finest Indian playback singers who sang many solos and impeccable duets with singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh, along with other prominent singers, producing Indian cinemas most memorable songs.

Following are some less known facts about Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar never used to listen to her songs

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in one of her interviews, Lata Mangeshkar said that she did not listen to her own songs, as she would find hundreds of faults in her singing.

Her first song was removed from the film

Lata Mangeshkar had recorded her first career song in 1942 for a Marathi movie called Kiti Hasaal. But her song “Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari” was removed, unfortunately, from the final cut of the movie.

Lata Didi’s favourite music director was Madan Mohan

In her own words, the best music director she worked with was Madan Mohan. She said in 2011 collector’s item calendar called Tere Sur Aur Mere Geet that she shared a special relationship with Madan Mohan, which was much more than what a singer and a composer share, a relationship of a brother and sister. The favourite collaboration that she listed was ‘Woh chup rahe’ from the movie Jahan Ara.

Lata Mangeshkar was once listed in the Guinness Book of World Records

The Guinness Book of Records had listed Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in the 1974 edition, which was later contested by Mohammed Rafi that continued to list Lata’s name but also mentioned Rafi’s claim.

Lata Mangeshkar: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha

Lata Mangeshkar had a brief tenure as an MP from 1999 to 2005, where she described her tenure as an unhappy one.