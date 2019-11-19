Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, but stable, says hospital sources

By: |
Published: November 19, 2019 6:57:35 PM

Considered one of the greatest and most loved playback singers of Indian cinema, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah said the singer’s condition is improving. “Didi is steadily progressing. God has been kind. Prayers and well wishers have been like angels.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, admitted to hospital with breathing problems last week, is stable and showing “signs of improvement” but continues to be in the ICU, hospital sources said on Tuesday. Mangeshkar, 90, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital. “She is stable. She is still in the ICU. She is showing signs of improvement. We request you to maintain the family’s privacy,” a hospital insider told PTI. The hospital source could not confirm if the music icon was off the ventilator. She was on ventilator till Sunday night.

Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah said the singer’s condition is improving. “Didi is steadily progressing. God has been kind. Prayers and well wishers have been like angels. I can’t thank people enough,” Shah told PTI.

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across several Indian languages. Considered one of the greatest and most loved playback singers of Indian cinema, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, but stable, says hospital sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pooja Dadwal, Salman Khan’s ‘Veergati’ co-star, struggling for work after fighting tuberculosis
2Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime: Pankaj Tripathi makes Instagram debut with teaser
3Lata Mangeshkar’s health is improving, don’t believe rumours says singer’s niece