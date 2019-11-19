Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, but stable, says hospital sources

Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah said the singer’s condition is improving. “Didi is steadily progressing. God has been kind. Prayers and well wishers have been like angels.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, admitted to hospital with breathing problems last week, is stable and showing “signs of improvement” but continues to be in the ICU, hospital sources said on Tuesday. Mangeshkar, 90, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital. “She is stable. She is still in the ICU. She is showing signs of improvement. We request you to maintain the family’s privacy,” a hospital insider told PTI. The hospital source could not confirm if the music icon was off the ventilator. She was on ventilator till Sunday night.

Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah said the singer’s condition is improving. “Didi is steadily progressing. God has been kind. Prayers and well wishers have been like angels. I can’t thank people enough,” Shah told PTI.

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across several Indian languages. Considered one of the greatest and most loved playback singers of Indian cinema, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.