Lata Mangeshkar sings PM Narendra Modi’s poem ‘Saugandh Mujhe is Mitti Ki’

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has landed her voice to song based on PM Narendra Modi’s slogan Saugandh Mujhe is Mitti Ki. Mangeshkar on Saturday tweeted this song as her tribute to Indian soldiers and the entire nation. Although Lata Mangeshkar is on a self-imposed retirement but she took her time out to sing this song inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s slogan.

The song is composed by Mayuresh Pai and it has patriotism written all over it. The legendary singer posted a link to the video of that song and PM Narendra Modi also shared it. PM Modi in his tweet in Hindi said, “You have given your heartly blessings in the form of this song, and it will be an inspiration for me.”

In the video Lata Mangeshkar shares what inspired her to sing this song. She said, “I was listening to PM Modi’s speech a few days ago. He said some lines in it which I felt was representing the feelings of every Indian. They touched me too. I recorded them. And today I offer it as my tribute to Indian soldiers and every Indian. Jai Hind…”

PM Modi in his recent speech in Rajasthan’s Churu after Balakot strikes said lines of this poem. Since then, the song has gone viral on social media, and it’s trending on Twitter and YouTube. Prasoon Joshi has written lyrics on this song. Chorus of the song are given by Sugandha Tamse, Keya Dutta, Purnima Modak, Vandana Kulkarni, Shishir Saple, Vivek Naik, Mandar Sabnis and Kabeer Pandey.

Other technicians are Gaurav Vaswani as music arranger and video programmer. Guitar by Sanjoy Das. Shot recording by Anand Dabre. Processed at the LM Studio by Bhavesh Liya and Niraj Yadav. Shweta Vivek Parulkar has compiled the song.