Lata Mangeshkar passes away: India pays tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’

Lata Mangeshkar had been given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan as well as Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Lata Mangeshkar, the ‘Queen of Melody’ passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The legendary veteran singer was very critical for the past few weeks and was being treated in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for several weeks. She was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in January, where she was on the ventilator for weeks was taken off after signs of improvement on January 28.

Her health condition started deteriorating on Saturday and was put on the ventilator again.

Lata Mangeshkar was regarded as India’s greatest playback singer. She started her career at 13 years of age in the year 1942 and went on to sing over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

Looking back at her career, she sang many memorable songs that include super hit songs like ‘Sunn sahiba sunn’, ‘Pyar kiya to darna kya’, ‘Ajeeb dastan hai ye’, ‘Neela asman so gaya’ and ‘Kaanta laga’.

After the news broke out, tributes poured in for Lata Ji with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pouring out his thoughts on how anguished he was after the demise of the legendary singer. He further noted how the coming generations would remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose voice had unparalleled abilities to mesmerise people.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar twitted expressing his grief on Lata Ji’s passing away.

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on her demise stating how her voice would stay immortal and continue to echo in the hearts of the fans.

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman tweeted also tweeted sharing his expressions of love, respect and prayers.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared his heartfelt condolences in his tweet.

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti ????#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his grief on the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2022

Superstar of South movies Mammooty tweeted his condolences.

India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/41YRICkMvh — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 6, 2022

South movie star Gopichand also twitted his thoughts for the late singer.