Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: State funeral for the Bharat Ratna awardee in Mumbai at 6:30 pm today

Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old, and she had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) on January 8.

Lata Mangeshkar death news: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at Mumbai hospital. A Bharat Ratna, she will be accorded a state funeral on Sunday evening. A two-day national mourning will be observed on her demise, official sources said, adding that the national flag will fly at half mast.

Her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar informed the press of her demise on early Sunday morning. Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old, and she had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on January 8.

Much-loved across the country, Lata Mangeshkar was also known as the ‘Melody Queen of India’. Her illustrious career spanned over 70 years and accounted for over 25,000 songs (a world record at a time). Lata Mangeshkar was awarded with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. News agency ANI shared this video of her Bharat Ratna award ceremony from 2001.

#WATCH Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001



(ANI Archive) pic.twitter.com/khw3OZTMjG — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Lata Mangeshkar’s condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator giving hopes to her fans of her making full recovery. However, her health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday and she had to be put back on life support. Her younger sister Asha Bhosle and other rushed to visit her late on Saturday, giving rise to rumours that Lata Mangeshkar was critically ill.

At Breach Candy hospital, Lata Mangeshkar was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors and the nation anxiously awaited their updates regarding the legendary singer’s health conditions. And it was Dr Pratit Samdani who confirmed the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death on Sunday morning. Dr Samdani said announced her demise at 8:12am, saying she has died due to multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19.

It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19: Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/ndqdJWpqb1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar funeral details: As per ANI, Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains will be taken to her home at 12:30 pm and her last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:30 pm today.

Mumbai | Mortal remains of #LataMangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Her mortal remains have been brought to her Peddar Road residence.

Mumbai | Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence



The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park today evening. pic.twitter.com/wmqjlAa4o0 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

In his tribute on Twitter, President Kovind called Lata Mangeshkar an “artist born but once in centuries”. He further added that Lata Mangeshkar was an exceptional human being, who was full of warmth.

An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FfQ8lmjHGN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

PM Narendra Modi also condoled Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Lata Mangeshkar’s death saying that her songs always evinced a variety of emotions in the listeners. And that beyond the realm of films, Lata Mangeshkar was always passionate about India’s growth and always wanted to see a strong and developed India. PM added that he had spoken to the family and offered condolences.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Among the first to confirm Lata Mangeshkar’s demise was Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In a series of tweets he mentioned how her lilting melodies have always given solace to the nation. Gadkari also visited Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where the departed singer lay in rest, and paid his condolences to her family.

देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल पहुँच कर स्वर कोकिल भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी के अंतिम दर्शन किए। उनके परिवार को सांत्वना दी। लता दीदी हमेशा हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा बनी रहेंगी। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/sRg0SQQ0kt — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted to condole Lata Mangeshkar’s death and wrote that remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited the hospital to pay his tributes to the departed soul. The two Mumbaikars shared very close ties.