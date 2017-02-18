Lata Mangeshkar honoured with Legendary Award

Lata Mangeshkar says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers. (Twitter)

Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the ‘Legendary Award’ by The Brand Laureate. She says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers. “Heartfelt thank you to The Brand Laureate for honouring me with the Legendary Award 2017,” the 87-year-old posted on Twitter alongside an image the award. The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding amongst individuals and companies. Mangeshkar’s award reads: “Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music.”

In a heartfelt message to her fans, she tweeted: “I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well-wishers.”

Known for songs like “Lag jaa gale”, “Aayega aanewala”, “Aye mere watan ke logon”, “Luka chuppi” and several more, Mangeshkar’s career in films has spanned several decades.