​​ ​
  3. Lata Mangeshkar honoured with Legendary Award

Lata Mangeshkar honoured with Legendary Award

Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the 'Legendary Award' by The Brand Laureate.

By: | Mumbai | Published: February 18, 2017 3:20 PM
Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers. (Twitter)

Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the ‘Legendary Award’ by The Brand Laureate. She says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers. “Heartfelt thank you to The Brand Laureate for honouring me with the Legendary Award 2017,” the 87-year-old posted on Twitter alongside an image the award. The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding amongst individuals and companies. Mangeshkar’s award reads: “Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music.”

In a heartfelt message to her fans, she tweeted: “I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well-wishers.”

You may also like to watch:

Known for songs like “Lag jaa gale”, “Aayega aanewala”, “Aye mere watan ke logon”, “Luka chuppi” and several more, Mangeshkar’s career in films has spanned several decades.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top