Lata Mangeshkar health update: Family says she’s ‘doing good’

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital three weeks ago, is “doing good”, her niece said on Tuesday.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator.

Also Read | ‘Mardaani 2’ an attempt to show what fearless, self-made woman can do : Rani Mukerji

“She is doing good. Prayers and good wishes from all over have worked. We want to thank everyone,” Rachana Shah told PTI. It was not clear whether Mangeshkar was still in the ICU or on a ventilator.

In her over a seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.