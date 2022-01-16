  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU: doctor

Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer is doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

Written by PTI
Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under treatment in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said on Sunday. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI, “She continues to be in the ICU and is under treatment”. Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer is doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.