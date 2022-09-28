Lata Mangeshkar birthday: PM Modi dedicates 40-foot Veena in Ayodhya as tribute to the legendary singer

Lata Mangeshkar Birthday Special: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. He said a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her on Wednesday, which he added will be a fitting tribute to her.

He tweeted, “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

Satyendra Singh, secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority, which is managing the project, told PTI that Rs 7.9 crore has been spent on developing the intersection which is one of the greatest projects of Ayodhya.

He said the giant veena has been made by Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar, who took two months to make it. “The beautifully designed veena has a picture of Saraswati, the goddess of music, engraved on it,” he added.

Popularly known as the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 on this day. She died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 2023.

Pic credit: ANI

She has won three National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for the movies, Parichay, Kora Kagaz, and Lekin. Among her most iconic songs, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo was an all-time hit.

With PTI inputs