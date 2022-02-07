Lata Mangeshkar: Asha Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle share emotional tributes

Lata Mangeshkar’s state funeral was held yesterday in Shivaji Park that was also attended by PM Narendra Modi who had come to pay homage.

Lata Mangeshkar had passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, after suffering multi-organ failure. According to Indian Express report, the Veteran singer Asha Bhosle took it up on Instagram where she posted an unseen childhood photo with her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Sharing their childhood picture, Asha wrote on her post describing the cherished childhood days. The pic shared by Asha shows her sitting on the table and Lata Ji standing beside her.

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai too shared an emotional post along with a photo paying her respect and gratitude expressing her views on hoping to make her proud. She went on to write that too much had been lost but God had gained the nightingale of India.

Lata Mangeshkar’s state funeral was held yesterday in Shivaji Park that was also attended by PM Narendra Modi who had come to pay homage. The funeral was attended by many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan and Anupam Kher. Many Bollywood celebrities took it to their social media handles to express their grief and remembering the legendary singer. Anupam Kher had visited Asha Bhosle in her house on Sunday where he shared a photo with her expressing his thoughts on how he could feel Asha Ji’s sense of loss for her beloved sister, through her sad smile. He further expressed how he felt thereputic to talk to her about her late sister. He further expressed his feelings about sharing smiles and tears together.

Lata Mangeshkar had started her singing career at 13 years of age and had sung many melodious songs with many legendary Indian playback singers which include Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Lata Ji had also worked with many famous singers of the new generation as well that include singers like Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Roopkumar Rathod.