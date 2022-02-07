Lata Mangeshkar: Amul gives tribute to the singing legend with her iconic song

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar took place at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours attended by several celebrities from the film industry and other prominent personalities.

The demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar had sent shock waves in the nation. As celebrities, corporates, both national and international pour their heartiest condolences, Dairy brand Amul too joined in to pay its last tribute to the Nightingale of India on her journey to the heavenly abode with a customised cartoon.

Amul shared a new monochromaric cartoon featuring the celebrated singer on Twitter. The doodle features Lata Mageshkar in three phases of her life, a glimpse of the younger Lata, the nightingale with a veena in her hand practicing singing lessons and another with a mic stand.

The ad features her one of the most iconic songs ‘tu jahan jahan chalega mera saaya sath hoga’ from 1966 cult classic ‘Mera Saaya’.

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar took place at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours attended by several celebrities from the film industry and other prominent personalities. PrIme Minister Narendra Modi also reached Mumbai to may his last respect. The vehicle in which her body was carried to the stadium was decorated with white flowers. The coffin that held her mortal remains was wrapped in tricolour with the army marching along. The Bharat Ratna also received a gun salute.

Ministers like Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, Aditya Thackrey, Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Piyush Goyal paid floral tributes. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkaar, musicial Shankar Mahadevan, Anuradha Podwal were also present at the Shivaji stadium.

Brother Hridayanath accompanied by son Aadinath Mangeshkaar lit the funeral pyre of Lata Mangeshkar. Two-days national mourning was announced in memory of the music maverick.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday as she succumbed to multiple organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and pneumonia for long.