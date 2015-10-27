Lamar Odom case: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for patience, support

Last two weeks have been a hard road for Khloe Kardashian as her estranged-husband Lamar Odom was admitted in hospital, but her fans stood by her throughout and kept faith in her and now when things are getting better, Khloe has thanked her fans for keeping patience.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, who first time got back online to connect with her fans after Odom’s hospitalization, wrote on her website that she was excited to share her thoughts with fans and thanked her “doll” fans for all the love and support, E! Online reported.

Odom’s ongoing recovery continued to weigh heavily on Khloe, so her sisters asked her to take some time out and attend sister Kim Katdashian’s recently-held payjama-themed baby shower.