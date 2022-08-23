Lal Singh Chaddha to Shamshera: Films made on massive budget that didn’t work at the box office this year

Despite big actors, massive budgets, top production houses, and high hopes, 2022 hasn’t been fruitful for the Hindi film industry. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan couldn’t impress the audience and the critics and the film failed at the box office.

In 2022, only two movies – Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files were able to achieve commercial success. Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in pivotal role also impressed the audience. Films from the southern industry, on the other, hand, were able to bring the audiences to the theatres. Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Karthikeya 2 were able to score big in the Hindi heartland.

Here’s a list of films made on a budget of over Rs 100 Crore that failed to impress at the box office this year:

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera struggled to bring audiences to theatres. Made on a budget of Rs 183 crores, Shamshera was able to collect Rs 65-75 crore, as per India Today. This one was Ranbir Kapoor’s seventh flop film and Yash Raj Films’ fourth in a row.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar’s period drama failed to make numbers at the box office in 2022. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Samrat Prithviraj was made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore but faced competition from Kamal Hassan’s Vikram and Jurassic World Dominion. Samrat Prithviraj was able to earn Rs 64.62 crores at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be his career’s biggest flop since Mela and Thugs of Hindostan. The remake of Forrest Gump was made on a budget of Rs 180 crores and was able to earn only Rs 46 crore.

Raksha Bandhan

Released on a national holiday, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan failed miserably at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s third flop in a row, Raksha Bandhan had a budget of Rs 120 crores but could only earn Rs 34 crores.

Bachchhan Paandey

Another Akshay Kumar film that failed to impress the audience, Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of Bobby Simha’s Jigarthanda. Said to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film was able to mint an approximate figure of Rs 50 crore.