Lakshmi’s NTR trailer out, RGV drops a bomb with this politically charged movie in election season

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 8:16 PM

Lakshmi's NTR new trailer: Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju, Lakshmi's NTR stars P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty and Sritej.

Lakshmi's NTR trailer, RGV, Balakrishna-starrer NTR Kathanayakudu , NTR Mahanayakudu, Ram Gopal Varma Lakshmi's NTR, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Lakshmi Parvathi, P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, Sri Tej , Rajasekar Aningi Lakshmi’s NTR new trailer: Going by the trailer, it looks like the film will rekindle the old memories ahead of the impending elections.

Lakshmi’s NTR new trailer: Balakrishna-starrer NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu failed to rake in the moolah despite getting mixed reviews from critics and audience. Now, the audience is curious about Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR which focuses on the life of legendary actor-politician after the entry of his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi.

The makers of Lakshmi’s NTR have unveiled the second trailer which takes potshots at Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu yet again. The two-minute-long trailer shows glimpses of how the Naidu revolted against NTR (who was the chief minister then) and dethroned him.

Here’s the trailer:

The trailer also reveals how different characters playing NTR’s family didn’t approve of his second marriage and spoke ill of Lakshmi Parvathi. Going by the trailer, it looks like the film will rekindle the old memories ahead of the impending elections.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he is well within the limits and has shown events that are already in the public domain. He said that with regard to Chandrababu Naidu, he is making a film on a story which is in the public domain and he is well within his rights to do so and his intention is to depict the truth but not to target anyone.

Both trailers of Lakshmi’s NTR seem to have done the trick as the audience are curious about the film. The biopic is expected to hit the theatres in the coming months, probably before the elections.

Lakshmi’s NTR features P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, Sri Tej and Rajasekar Aningi in pivotal roles.

