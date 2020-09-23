  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lagaan’s Mitwa for Yogi! Udit Narayan dedicates popular song to UP CM

By: |
September 23, 2020 1:13 PM

In a video clipping of a tweaked version of 'Mitwa' song from 'Lagaan', Narayan began with the lyrics: '...Yogi 'kahe sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usiki rahe' (Yogi says the person who has truth and courage in mind, eventually wins)."

Udit Narayan, Yogi Adityanath, mitwa song of udit narayan, film city in noida, anupam kher, film city in uttar pradesh, latest news on udit narayanAs the 64-year old singer finished singing the famous song from the 2001 blockbuster, others present at the meeting applauded. (Photo source: IE and YouTube screengrab)

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan dedicated a song to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday during a meeting with some celebrities over a proposed film city in Uttar Pradesh. In a video clipping of a tweaked version of ‘Mitwa’ song from ‘Lagaan’, Narayan began with the lyrics: ‘…Yogi ‘kahe sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usiki rahe’ (Yogi says the person who has truth and courage in mind, eventually wins).”

As the 64-year old singer finished singing the famous song from the 2001 blockbuster, others present at the meeting applauded. Adityanath unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the entertainment fraternity to come to the state.

Related News

He expressed confidence that the proposed film city would live up to the expectations of the industry, as he met some celebrities, including Narayan and actor Anupam Kher to discuss the project.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lagaan’s Mitwa for Yogi! Udit Narayan dedicates popular song to UP CM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Film City in UP: Top things to know about the proposed dedicated infotainment zone
2India’s biggest film city in Noida! UP CM Yogi Adityanath approves setting up movie’s hub; details
3Drugs probe by NCB: Rhea, her brother file bail plea in HC