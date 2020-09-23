Lagaan’s Mitwa for Yogi! Udit Narayan dedicates popular song to UP CM

In a video clipping of a tweaked version of 'Mitwa' song from 'Lagaan', Narayan began with the lyrics: '...Yogi 'kahe sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usiki rahe' (Yogi says the person who has truth and courage in mind, eventually wins)."
Bollywood singer Udit Narayan dedicated a song to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday during a meeting with some celebrities over a proposed film city in Uttar Pradesh. In a video clipping of a tweaked version of ‘Mitwa’ song from ‘Lagaan’, Narayan began with the lyrics: ‘…Yogi ‘kahe sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usiki rahe’ (Yogi says the person who has truth and courage in mind, eventually wins).”
As the 64-year old singer finished singing the famous song from the 2001 blockbuster, others present at the meeting applauded. Adityanath unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the entertainment fraternity to come to the state.