Lady Gaga tweets Sanskrit sloka! Hilarious tweets flood internet

Earlier, Lady Gaga had a fall off the stage on Thursday night, following which he had her entire body X-rayed and shared the update on Twitter. (Image: Twitter)

Lady Gaga tweet that read, “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu” has been in the news, but this time it has also left her fans confused about the intent and the meaning of the Sanskrit verse. While most people are aware that the prayer for universal peace has been rendered in Sanskrit, many fans are wondering about this cryptic message posted on Twitter. In fact, tor those who missed the excitement on Sunday, here’s a quick recap.

It turns out that Lady Gaga wrote the words, “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu” and she posted these words on Twitter. Of course, most Indian fans were elated but many fans were left wondering about its meaning and significance. While Lady Gaga’s tweet went viral, the search for the meaning of these Sanskrit words sent Internet into a tizzy. Comments in response to Lady Gaga’s tweet ranged from “We don’t speak Sanskrit anymore”, “It probably means she went to Yoga class today – a frequent saying at the end of a session” to “English please” and “GAGA knows Sanskrit better than me!” Another one read, “Googles if this means anything about new music in a different language.”

As you can guess, Twitterati came out with the most hilarious and fun-loving responses to Lady Gaga’s tweet with a Sanskrit verse.

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 19, 2019

Fans spanning the globe wondered whether these lines are a hint about Lady Gaga’s next song or forthcoming album or whether it was just intended to send out positive vibes across the world.

Earlier, Lady Gaga had a fall off the stage on Thursday night, following which he had her entire body X-rayed and shared the update on Twitter. She had shared a snapshot of her hand under an X-ray machine and conveyed to fans that she had undergone a thorough examination. In an earlier social media post, Lady Gaga had shared an ice bath snapshot as part of her ongoing recovery process.

In her latest tweet with the cryptic message, sending out positive vibes through a Sanskrit prayer now sounds like a part of her recovery routine!