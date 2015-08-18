​​ ​
Lady Gaga throws theme party for AHS cast-mates

Lady Gaga, who joined Ryan Murphy's latest project 'American Horror Story: Hotel' in Feburary, recently threw a party for her cast-mates and it looks like she got too much into the theme.

Posting a picture of a bloody pool, the 29-year-old Lady Gaga captioned the picture, “A bloody pool for the cast, sorry #AHSfans, there’s few pictures. At my parties, killer friends have more fun, when no evidence is left behind,” reported E! Online.

The ‘Poker Face’ hit-maker also shared a photo of herself in a low-cut dazzling dress with her hair in soft curls.

Meanwhile, Murphy tweeted, “Lady Gaga is everything I dreamed of and more. Lovely, a total pro, and TERRIFYINGLY GENIUS in her role,” to thank Gaga for the unforgettable party.

