Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan-starrer is a soulful ride of a journey of overcoming hurdles

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha has finally been unveiled. The trailer was unveiled on Sunday evening during the first innings of the IPL 2022 finale which takes the viewers on a joyride of emotions. The trailer shows a glimpse of the innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film’s protagonist, showcasing his witted approach and childlike optimism which is the driving force of the movie.

In the almost 3 minute trailer, one can notice that Aamir has his eyes wide open and has a calming voiceover look which reminds you of his role in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’.

Mona Singh plays the role of the protagonist’s mother, while Aamirs’s chemistry with Kareena Kapoor looks great. The trailer showcases the multiple picturesque locations that exhibits the Indian heritage in its tranquil form.

Followed by the collab of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir and Advait Chandan have reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios and will release in India on August 11, 2022.