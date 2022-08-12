Laal Singh Chaddha: Here’s how much Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others charged for the film

Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, has been released in theatres. The film has received mixed reactions. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

The film is the story of mentally challenged but optimistic boy who leads a normal life like others. His journey – from being an athlete in his college to joining the Indian army, and being truly in love with his childhood love through it all, has been emotionally documented in the film.

As we all know that the movie has been made on a grand scale, and the budgets and salaries of the cast members are also obviously huge. Here’s a look at how much the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha charged for the movie:

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, who will be seen playing a Sikh man in the film has reportedly charged Rs 50 crores for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor will be seen playing Manpreet Kaur Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s love interest in the film. This is Kareena’s first film after the birth of her second son Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. As per reports, Kareena has been paid Rs 8 crores for her role in the film.

Naga Chaitanya

Laal Singh Chaddha is Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Hindi films. He is playing a soldier named Nalaraju, who dies in a war. For his role, Naga has taken Rs 6 crores.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh has reunited with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after 3 Idiots. She is playing the mother of young Laal Singh Chaddha in the film. Mona doesn’t have scenes with Aamir and Kareena, she will be seen only in flashback sequences. Mona has been paid Rs 2 crore for her role.

Manav Vij

The actor has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for Laal Singh Chaddha.