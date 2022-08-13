Laal Singh Chaddha day two box office collection slides 40% to Rs 7 crore

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha suffered a remarkable decline on its second day of theatrical release, collecting a mere Rs 7 crore on Friday. The film’s two-day domestic box office income stood at Rs 19 crore. The film was released on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which also suffered a similar fate at the counters.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, and stars Aamir as the titular character. It also features Kareena Kapoor, while South star Naga Chaitanya marked his Bollywood debut with the film. The film has been directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni.

Boxofficeindia.com reported that Laal Singh Chaddha was looking at a drop in the 40% range. The report added that the film was collecting poorly in mass markets.

The film recorded the third-best Bollywood opening this year with its day one collections standing at Rs 12 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, sharing the collections on Twitter, said: “#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. All versions.”

Box office numbers apart, the film has also run into legal trouble after a Delhi-based lawyer submitted a complaint to the commissioner of Delhi Police against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and others for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Armed Forces and hurting religious sentiments.

“In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War,” Vineet Jindal said in his complaint.

“It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

With inputs from agencies