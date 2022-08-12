Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan’s movie raises Rs 12 crore on opening day

Superstar Aamir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the Indian box office. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994).

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history.

According to producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha has raised Rs 12 crore net (India). Bollywood Hungama said this will be the lowest opening for Aamir Khan in the past 13 years.

“#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS,” Taran Adarsh, leading trade analyst wrote.

Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan, said to be one of the most infamous flops in Hindi box office history was able to make Rs 52 crore on its opening day, setting a record. As per BOI, Laal Singh Chaddha is performing similarly to Ranveer Singh’s 83, which made around Rs 14 crore, but underperformed at the box office because of a new wave of the pandemic.

A few days before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, social media started calling for its boycott. Addressing the same, Aamir, in an interview, said, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment.” As per reports, the film faced protests at some locations in India.

Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie also features Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

With PTI inputs