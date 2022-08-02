Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir wanted to cast this actor for titular role; says he was his biggest inspiration

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha hit theaters on August 11, but the movie has been the epicenter of debates, controversies, and memes ever since its trailer dropped. The actor, however, has asked his fans and the media to watch the movie before passing judgments. But why did Aamir take up this movie in the first place and did he want to play the titular role from the first day?

The actor recently revealed that he wanted to cast his son Junaid for the titular role, in the first place. He also found the biggest inspiration in his son for the role. Aamir, during a recent media interaction, recalled how when the preps for the film began, the actor suggested director Advaid Chandan shoot a few test videos with Junaid, who just returned from Los Angeles after completing his training. “It became a test for both of them that way,” Aamir shared but he was later blown away by Junaid’s work in the videos. Aamir said he saw Laal in Junaid and went on to show the videos to some members of his family, friends, and colleagues including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani.

However, scriptwriters, Atul Kulkarni and Aditya Chopra argued that it was not a plot-driven film and that a newcomer shouldn’t be involved. After some time, the actor gave in and decided to do it. Nevertheless, he was swayed by the performance of his son, Junaid, and he picked the same mannerisms and attitude for his role as well.

Special invitation for Tom Hanks

Yet then the actor invited Tom Hanks for a special screening and his reaction to the remake. In 2015, Khan and Hanks met up with Steven Spielberg, who was in Germany to shoot Bridge Of Spiess. During their time together, the director referred to the actor as the James Cameron of India. The Cast Away actor also praised Khan’s work and said that he had watched 3 Idiots multiple times, Aamir further shared.

On facing criticism for his Punjab accent

On being criticized for his Punjabi accent by Pollywood actress Sargun Mehta, the actor asked the audience and the media to judge his performance after watching the entire 2.30 hours film and not from a 2 minutes trailer. He further argued that not everyone will understand proper Punjabi. Mehta reacting to the trailer had earlier said that Aamir “could have done a bit better”. Nevertheless, she praised his hard work and honest efforts.