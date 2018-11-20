“Kyu kar raha hai shaadi”: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s famous ad sequel is a must watch

By: | Updated: November 20, 2018 3:49 PM

The last advertisement was about the couple making pre-wedding promises to each other, while this one is more about how the relationship goes after marriage.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back with a sequel to their famous Manyavar advertisement launched by company months before the couple tied the nuptial knot last year. The last advertisement was about the couple making pre-wedding promises to each other, while this one is more about how the relationship goes after marriage. In the last advertisement, Kohli was seen making gentlemen’s promises to Anushka as the couple was attending a wedding. While Anushka was promising her groom-to-be to behave in a matured manner.

In this one, Kohli and Anushka are again attending a wedding where the former asks the groom why is he getting married. “Kyu kar raha hai shadi,” Kohli asks the groom. Anushka also murmurs in bride’s ears, “pehle bolega mahine me 15 din khana paka ke khilaunga, par turn aane par delivery order karega.” (He will first promise that he will cook food for you, but then he will order from outside).

However, the two individuals asserted that marriage is indeed a beautiful bond. “Carrom khelne par royegi, par cute lagegi,” Kohli says. (she will cry over losing a carrom game but look cute)

“Subah Subah 5 baje parde khol dega, par fir bed tea pilayega,” Anushka says as both encourage the couple to go ahead with the wedding. (He will open the curtains at 5 am in the morning but serve you a bed tea)

The new video was shared by Anushka on her official twitter handle. “Celebrating love everyday #SaathSaathHamesha ✨????@Manyavar_ @imVkohli, (sic)” the actress tweeted.

Anushka and Kohli will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 11.

