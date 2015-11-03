​​ ​
  3. Kylie Minogue enjoys ‘sports date’ with rumoured beau Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue enjoys ‘sports date’ with rumoured beau Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue made her first official outing with her rumoured boyfriend Joshua Sasse at the Rugby World Cup Final.

By: | Published: November 3, 2015 2:41 PM

Kylie Minogue made her first official outing with her rumoured boyfriend Joshua Sasse at the Rugby World Cup Final.

The 47-year-old Kylie Minogue, who supported her home team Australia, was spotted enjoying a sports date with Sasse and the couple were also clicked together while cuddling and cheering from the grandstand, News.com au reports.

Later, the singer and the 27 year-old TV star have flooded the social media with the pics from their date.

Sharing the pic of their romance in public, Sasse wrote, , “Two super fans. Win or lose we love you Wallabies!”

The duo, who have been making headlines since being sighted in September, met when Minogue made a guest appearance on the actor’s American TV series Galavant.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Kylie Minogue
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top