Kylie + Kareena: Diljit Dosanjh drops his musical ode says ‘match your chunni with Christian Dior’

Diljit Dosanjh has been really vocal about his love for Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and American media personality Kylie Jenner. However, the Jatt & Juliet star took his love for the two beauties to the next level and now has dropped a song for them. The song is titled Kylie + Kareena and its audio is now available. Diljit took to his Instagram to share the glimpse of the song and it appears to be a peppy party number dedicated to his love for Kylie and Kareena. The Punjabi music hitmaker recently was honored with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi and he has become the first Sikh to get this honor. Check out Diljit Dosanjh's ode to Kylie and Kareena in his song Kylie + Kareena: In an interview, the Punjabi superstar spoke of his love for Kareena and said that Kareena is quite special to him as he made his Bollywood debut alongside her in Udta Punjab. Whereas Diljit's love for Kylie is visible by the comments he leaves on the latter's Instagram profile. For the uninitiated, Kyile Jenner is an American media personality, model, owner of Kylie's cosmetics and a socialite. She is the part of the Kardashian-Jenner family that is one of the most followed families in the world. READ:\u00a0Colors Infinity show: Neha Dhupia's \u2018BFFs With Vogue\u2019 season 3 to air from 27 April! Diljit Dosanjh's Tweet: Kylie & Kareena - Single by Diljit Dosanjh LAO AUDIO DA SAWAAD TAN Lao ????#Kylie #Kareena #KylieKareena \u2014 DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2019 Earlier, Diljit said that \u201cKylie + Kareena\u201d is more than a song as he has expressed his feelings and emotions in it. In 2015 Diljit made his Bollywood debut opposite Kareena Kapoor in Udta Punjab and the pair have teamed up once again with the upcoming Dharma Productions film, titled Good News. The movie will hit the theatres on September 6, 2019. Other than that, Diljit has another big Bollywood release, titled Arjun Patiala and he is seen regularly as a judge of a popular reality show titled Rising Star.