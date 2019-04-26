Kylie + Kareena: Diljit Dosanjh drops his musical ode says ‘match your chunni with Christian Dior’

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2019 1:21:01 PM

Diljit Dosanjh has taken his love for Kylie and Kareena to the next level with his musical number called Kylie+Kareena. The official audio of the song is out and it looks like a preppy party number.

Kylie+Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh, Kylie Jenner, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit and Kylie, Diljit new song, Kyile Jenner song, Diljit songs, Diljit Kylie KareenaDiljit Dosanjh has taken his love for Kylie and Kareena to the next level with his musical number called Kylie+Kareena. The official audio of the song is out and it looks like a preppy party number.

Diljit Dosanjh has been really vocal about his love for Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and American media personality Kylie Jenner. However, the Jatt & Juliet star took his love for the two beauties to the next level and now has dropped a song for them. The song is titled Kylie + Kareena and its audio is now available. Diljit took to his Instagram to share the glimpse of the song and it appears to be a peppy party number dedicated to his love for Kylie and Kareena.

The Punjabi music hitmaker recently was honored with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi and he has become the first Sikh to get this honor.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s ode to Kylie and Kareena in his song Kylie + Kareena:

In an interview, the Punjabi superstar spoke of his love for Kareena and said that Kareena is quite special to him as he made his Bollywood debut alongside her in Udta Punjab. Whereas Diljit’s love for Kylie is visible by the comments he leaves on the latter’s Instagram profile. For the uninitiated, Kyile Jenner is an American media personality, model, owner of Kylie’s cosmetics and a socialite. She is the part of the Kardashian-Jenner family that is one of the most followed families in the world.

READ: Colors Infinity show: Neha Dhupia’s ‘BFFs With Vogue’ season 3 to air from 27 April!

Diljit Dosanjh’s Tweet:

Earlier, Diljit said that “Kylie + Kareena” is more than a song as he has expressed his feelings and emotions in it.

In 2015 Diljit made his Bollywood debut opposite Kareena Kapoor in Udta Punjab and the pair have teamed up once again with the upcoming Dharma Productions film, titled Good News. The movie will hit the theatres on September 6, 2019.

Other than that, Diljit has another big Bollywood release, titled Arjun Patiala and he is seen regularly as a judge of a popular reality show titled Rising Star.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kylie + Kareena: Diljit Dosanjh drops his musical ode says ‘match your chunni with Christian Dior’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition